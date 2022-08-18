PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

