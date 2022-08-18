PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 428.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

