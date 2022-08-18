PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

