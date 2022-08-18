People s United Financial Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

