People s United Financial Inc. Has $899,000 Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.4 %

SYNH opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

