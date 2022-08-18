People s United Financial Inc. Sells 801 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Down 1.3 %

SAP stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

