People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

