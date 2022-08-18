Personal Group (LON:PGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $230.00

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.67), with a volume of 20879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.84).

Personal Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.21. The firm has a market cap of £69.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personal Group news, insider Martin Bennett acquired 18,070 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,692.50 ($60,044.10).

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

Further Reading

