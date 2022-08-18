Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

