Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

