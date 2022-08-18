Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Pharvaris Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
