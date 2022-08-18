Philippe Hamers Acquires 6,450 Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) Stock

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Philippe Hamers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Philippe Hamers bought 203 shares of Victoria stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £945.98 ($1,143.04).

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 374 ($4.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £436.56 million and a PE ratio of 12,466.67. Victoria plc has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($14.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 627.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93.

Victoria Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.47) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

