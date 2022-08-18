Piper Sandler Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $21.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of ELAN opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

