Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. Premier has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 76.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.