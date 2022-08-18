Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Premier by 76.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Premier by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 73.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

