Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $135.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

