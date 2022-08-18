Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Cytokinetics worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,023,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,837,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,882,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,882,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,345 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

