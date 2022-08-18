Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

