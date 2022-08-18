Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

