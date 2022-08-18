Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 111,947 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

