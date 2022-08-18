Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,521,211. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

