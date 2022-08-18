Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE KIM opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.