Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shawcor Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCL. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.57. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

