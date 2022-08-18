Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

