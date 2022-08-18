Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

DOC stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,330 shares of company stock valued at $439,460. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

