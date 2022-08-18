Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Price Performance

QUMU stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,646 shares of company stock valued at $59,779. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.