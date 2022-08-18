Raul Jr. Parra Sells 2,343 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.