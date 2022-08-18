Raymond James Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.