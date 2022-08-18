Raymond James Lowers Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.