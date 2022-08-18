Raymond James Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the second quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

