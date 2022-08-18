Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

