Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $8.85 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.