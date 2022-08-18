REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Cut to $4.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $390.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

