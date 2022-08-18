Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,578,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

