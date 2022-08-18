Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $8,786,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 84.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 266,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

