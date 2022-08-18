Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $37.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Column Group LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $74,710,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

