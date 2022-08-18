Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Raised to $2.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

RIGL opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

