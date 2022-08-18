RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Jutta Rosenborg Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Jutta Rosenborg acquired 4,000 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,800 ($120,589.66).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RCP opened at GBX 2,440 ($29.48) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,432.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,473.88. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,205.84 ($26.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,787 ($33.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 446.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

