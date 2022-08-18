Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

