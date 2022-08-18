Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,750 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

