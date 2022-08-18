Robert G. Adams Buys 1,500 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

NHI stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

