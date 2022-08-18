Robert J. Hariri Sells 2,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cryoport Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ CYRX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
