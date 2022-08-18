Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $9,750,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,848,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

