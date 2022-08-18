Roger G. Harding Sells 1,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $120,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $121.88.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
