Roger G. Harding Sells 1,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $120,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $121.88.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

