RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.64. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2,553 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $917.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

