Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells $87,802.11 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $21.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Further Reading
