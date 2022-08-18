Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to $13.25 at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $13.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

