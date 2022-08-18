Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.40 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,468,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,599,126.40.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.

ATCO Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$48.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$48.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.06.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

