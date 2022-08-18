Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 3.9 %

SQNS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $153.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

