Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 134,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,523,889 shares.The stock last traded at $1.76 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHCR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sharecare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 987,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sharecare by 190.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

