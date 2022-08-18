Shaun Wills Acquires 110 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.70 ($182.09).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 112 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($181.34).

On Monday, June 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 88 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($180.76).

Superdry Stock Down 2.8 %

SDRY opened at GBX 133 ($1.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.21. The company has a market cap of £109.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.50 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superdry Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359 ($4.34).

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

